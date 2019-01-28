By Mitchell Hartman
January 28, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the other members of the agency's Open Market Committee meet Tuesday for the first time this year.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the other members of the agency's Open Market Committee meet Tuesday for the first time this year. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, the FOMC, gathers on Tuesday and Wednesday for its first meeting of 2019, to set interest rates and try to keep the economy on an even keel. Back in mid-2018 the U.S. economy was running really hot and the Fed was raising interest rates to try and prevent overheating. Then in December, the market tanked and the government partially shut down, throwing a few wrenches into the machine. Now there’s another complication: The Fed is missing key economic reports that weren’t released during the partial government shutdown.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Mitchell Hartman at @entrepreneurguy