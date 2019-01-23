The White House has estimated that the partial government shutdown will reduce economic growth in the U.S. by 0.13 percentage points for every week the government remains closed. Speaking on CNBC yesterday, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said those effects would be temporary. “We will get it all back,” he said, once the government reopens. But economists say it’s unlikely that the effects of the shutdown will be completely erased once the government reopens. Plus, individual workers are incurring costs due to the shutdown that won’t be repaid
