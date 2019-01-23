Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/23/economy/microeconomic-impact-lost-debate-over-cost-shutdown/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The White House has estimated that the partial government shutdown will reduce economic growth in the U.S. by 0.13 percentage points for every week the government remains closed. Speaking on CNBC yesterday, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said those effects would be temporary. “We will get it all back,” he said, once the government reopens. But economists say it’s unlikely that the effects of the shutdown will be completely erased once the government reopens. Plus, individual workers are incurring costs due to the shutdown that won’t be repaid

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO