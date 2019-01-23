Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/23/business/corner-office-marketplace/goodyear-ceo-rich-kramer-talks-about-changing-tire/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If you own a car, then you know that taking it to the shop can be a pain. But the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company wants to make it easier to understand how the rubber — literally — meets the road. One of the largest tire companies in the world, Goodyear has been around for over 100 years. Chairman and CEO Rich Kramer tells us although tires haven't changed much, consumer behaviors and technology have.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO