Alpine skiers look out at the French Alps from the Brevent summit on Feb, 23, 2018 near Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France.
Today, companies are using technology to make skiing down a cold mountain faster, more fun and more comfortable. That’s changing what used to be a pretty basic sport. There are now carbon fiber skis, USB-rechargeable heated jackets, and wearable apps that tell a person how well they are skiing. But is something lost with all this new tech?

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City and KRCC and KUNC in Colorado.

 

