Netflix reports its earnings after the closing bell on Wall Street Thursday. Earlier this week, it announced price hikes to help cover its large investment in making original shows and movies. Netflix also spends a lot to license outside content, like "Friends" and "The Office." But increasingly, content producers want to stream those shows themselves.
Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Mitchell Hartman at @entrepreneurguy.