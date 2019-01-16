Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/16/business/ex-ceo-bids-more-5-billion-keep-sears-open/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The man who steered Sears into bankruptcy just bought the retailer in a bankruptcy auction. Eddie Lampert bid more than $5 billion to acquire the company — of which he and his hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc., are already the largest creditors and shareholders. The deal forgives $1.3 billion in debt owed to ESL. It also releases Lampert from liability for a series of spinoffs that some creditors allege drained assets from the retailer. The deal still needs to be approved by the supervising judge.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO