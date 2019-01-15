By Associated Press
January 15, 2019 | 3:19 PM
An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves a Union flag alongside a European Union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 28, 2018. 
An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves a Union flag alongside a European Union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 28, 2018.  - 

The Latest on Britain’s exit from the European Union:

British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by a huge margin, plunging U.K. politics into crisis 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons voted 432 -202 on Tuesday against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU in November.

Legislators from both pro-EU and pro-Brexit sides of Britain’s political divide rejected May’s entreaties to back the deal and deliver on citizens’ the June 2016 vote to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The defeat leaves May’s leadership wobbling and the government with just a few days, until Monday, to come up with a “Plan B.”

Unless a deal is ratified, Britain is set for a disorderly exit from the bloc on March 29, with potentially tumultuous economic and social consequences.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.