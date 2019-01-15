App sales from Google Play and Apple’s App Store are estimated to be a part of a $101 billion industry. Both companies make a profit by charging developers a 15-30 percent fee every time a consumer purchases an app, a model that has sparked criticism from companies like Netflix, Amazon and Spotify. A group of consumers also filed a lawsuit over the fees, saying Apple has a monopoly on the app market, driving up prices. Their argument was heard by the Supreme Court in November. Shira Ovide, a tech columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, spoke to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about the fate of Apple's App Store and why the company is eager to keep collecting the fees.
