Something's been nagging at us all holiday break. With each fresh revelation about Facebook, new thoughts arise about whether or not to participate on the platform, and whether that really makes a difference or not. But quitting Instagram, which is, of course, owned by Facebook, feels quite a bit harder. We're attached! Our listeners tell us they've got the same cognitive dissonance going on. So we brought on Taylor Lorenz, who reports on social media for The Atlantic, to help us unpack it.
