Visitors take pictures of themselves at the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Cologne, western Germany. - ROLF VENNENBERND/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/15/tech/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/96-do-it-gram/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Something's been nagging at us all holiday break. With each fresh revelation about Facebook, new thoughts arise about whether or not to participate on the platform, and whether that really makes a difference or not. But quitting Instagram, which is, of course, owned by Facebook, feels quite a bit harder. We're attached! Our listeners tell us they've got the same cognitive dissonance going on. So we brought on Taylor Lorenz, who reports on social media for The Atlantic, to help us unpack it.

This episode is brought to you by Mailchimp and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO