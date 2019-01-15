Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/15/economy/how-shutdown-demonstrates-small-government/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The government shutdown is providing Trump advisers with a demonstration of what a leaner, cheaper and smaller government might look like, according to reporting in the Washington Post.

"They feel that the shutdown has shown them something," said the Washington Post's Lisa Rein, told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "Which is, look, we haven't collapsed, vital services are getting to Americans. Maybe we can function with a smaller government."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO