The government shutdown is providing Trump advisers with a demonstration of what a leaner, cheaper and smaller government might look like, according to reporting in the Washington Post.
"They feel that the shutdown has shown them something," said the Washington Post's Lisa Rein, told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "Which is, look, we haven't collapsed, vital services are getting to Americans. Maybe we can function with a smaller government."
