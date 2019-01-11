Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/11/business/gm-profit-outlook-rising-after-announcing-restructuring-nov/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Back in November, General Motors unloaded a big bummer of an announcement: five plant closures, about 15,000 layoffs and the dispensing of several car models. GM said all that would save $4.5 billion by 2020. Today, GM CEO Mary Barra said the company expects 2018 earnings will be stronger than previously expected and said 2019 is looking good, too.

