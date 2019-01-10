Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/10/business/ford-plans-close-plants-slash-workforce-europe/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday morning that it's going to "transform" its operations in Europe. That means the automaker will close plants, stop producing some models and lay off what a Ford executive called a "significant number" of its 50,000 European employees.

Ford’s been in Europe for more than a century. It’s also the last American carmaker with a significant presence in Europe. The European economy is showing signs of a slowdown and demand for cars is changing. Ford executives say the company hasn’t been profitable there for decades. GM sold off its European marques and pulled out of the market in 2017. Chrysler never really established a foothold in Europe and is now owned by Fiat, a European carmaker. Ford’s troubles reveal a lot about why it’s been hard for American car companies to succeed in Europe.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO