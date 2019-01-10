We heard a lot of rosy retail forecasts heading into the holiday season. Consumer confidence was high, the economy was strong and sales were going to be great. How'd it pan out? A bit of a mixed bag, actually. Some big retailers, like Target and Costco, have posted strong holiday sales results. Others, like Macy's and J.C. Penney, have struggled a bit.
