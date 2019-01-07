Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/07/economy/government-shutdown-could-affect-tax-refunds/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Internal Revenue Service is operating on a skeleton crew, down to just an eighth of its workforce, during what’s typically the major ramp-up before tax season. Here’s how that could put your tax return timeline into limbo.

