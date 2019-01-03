By Adrian Ma
A view of downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
A view of downtown Cleveland, Ohio. 
In the years after the housing bubble burst, rentals became more common in almost every major U.S. city, according to a recent study by Marketplace and APM Research Labs. That increase includes cities like St. Louis; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Saint Paul, Minnesota, that have long been thought of as affordable places to buy a home. We look at what drove the rise of renting in one such city — Cleveland — and what decline in homeownership says about its economy.

