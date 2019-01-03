Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/03/business/cancer-drug-costs-too-high-some/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday that it’s going to acquire another drugmaker, Celgene. The deal is worth about $74 billion. The combined company will have nine products with sales of more than a billion dollars a year, including some blockbuster cancer drugs. The merger is a sign that Big Pharma is betting big on cancer medications.

