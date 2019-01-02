The U.S. dollar had a pretty hot year in 2018: The Wall Street Journal’s Dollar Index put it up 4.3 percent last year against a basket of 16 other currencies. But up in 2018 may mean down in 2019, as many currency analysts predicting a weakening for the dollar in year ahead.
