By Peggy Lowe
January 02, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
 - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, a $26 billion deal, would bring a number of changes for Sprint’s hometown of Kansas City. Employees at Sprint’s suburban campus say they’ve weathered many rounds of lay-offs over the last 20 years, so change is the norm. Sprint and T-Mobile have said the merged company will create an HQ2 in Kansas City, keeping workforces in Kansas City and Seattle, T-Mobile’s base. Saying the Sprint problems have long been a drag on the local economy, civic leaders are now hoping that the merger will finally put a floor on the losses and save the company from bankruptcy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.