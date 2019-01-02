- DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images (left) and JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images (right)

The proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, a $26 billion deal, would bring a number of changes for Sprint’s hometown of Kansas City. Employees at Sprint’s suburban campus say they’ve weathered many rounds of lay-offs over the last 20 years, so change is the norm. Sprint and T-Mobile have said the merged company will create an HQ2 in Kansas City, keeping workforces in Kansas City and Seattle, T-Mobile’s base. Saying the Sprint problems have long been a drag on the local economy, civic leaders are now hoping that the merger will finally put a floor on the losses and save the company from bankruptcy.

