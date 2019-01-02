Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/02/business/corner-office-marketplace/inside-business-basketball-los-angeles-lakers-ceo/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Los Angeles Lakers are more than just a basketball team. They are also a global brand worth $3.3 billion, one of the most successful franchises in the NBA and fundamentally an entertainment company with outsized influence. Lately though, the team has struggled to deliver on the court, missing the playoffs five years in a row. Back in October, we drove across town to the Los Angeles Lakers' new headquarters in El Segundo, California, to talk with CEO and co-owner Jeanie Buss. She showed Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal around her basketball empire and talked about some of the tough choices she's had to make trying get the Lakers back on top.

