By Amy Scott
December 27, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

You might have done a lot of online shopping this holiday season, and you're not alone — more than 1 billion items were shipped for free in the United States this holiday with Amazon Prime, the company reported. And with the rise of online shopping comes a lot more warehouses popping up in rural communities throughout the country storing the products sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart and many other online stores. Bloomington, California, is one such community. It's embroiled in a lawsuit about what a potential warehouse will bring in — jobs, yes, but also a lot of traffic and air pollution. Patrick Sisson wrote about it for Curbed and discusses the story with Marketplace host Amy Scott.

The clock is ticking — become a Marketplace Investor TODAY to double the impact of your gift! Donate by Dec. 31 and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Thanks for helping ensure the future of trustworthy, independent journalism! Become a Marketplace Investor TODAY!

Follow Amy Scott at @amyreports