- Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/27/business/instead-buying-toys-your-kids-will-soon-outgrow-how-about-borrowing-them/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

"Toyeries"— like book lending libraries but for toys — were at one time more common, especially in big cities. After a decline in the 1970s and 1980s, they are starting to come back. There are an estimated 350-400 toy libraries in the country now, with about three more launching per month.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

The clock is ticking — become a Marketplace Investor TODAY to double the impact of your gift! Donate by Dec. 31 and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Thanks for helping ensure the future of trustworthy, independent journalism! Become a Marketplace Investor TODAY! BEFORE YOU GO