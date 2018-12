Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/21/economy/heres-why-consumer-sentiment-positive-even-while-markets-tank/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

By some economic measures, this has been a rough December. Stock prices? Falling. Markets? Volatile. Government? Might shut down. Interest rates? Gnashing of teeth. Recession coming? In the conversation. Consumers’ outlook on the economy? Improving. Wait, what? It’s true. Consumer sentiment rose in December. Why?

