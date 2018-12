Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/21/economy/after-strong-year-gdp-likely-headed-dip-2019/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Despite the drama around the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, financial markets gyrating and stock indexes tanking, we got a snapshot of the whole economy this morning. The final reading on third-quarter gross domestic product was slightly lower than expected at a 3.4 percent annual growth rate. Marketplace’s Mitchell Hartman explains why this year's very strong economic expansion is not likely to be repeated over the coming year.

