President Trump seems to have softened his stance on border-wall funding as a make-or-break issue to avoid a government shutdown. Instead, he says Mexico will pay for the wall indirectly through the new NAFTA agreement, now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

It’s an idea he’s mentioned more than a few times, but so far, the White House hasn’t provided details on how that would would work. Trade experts are highly skeptical.

