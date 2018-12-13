Bipartisan agreement is a rarity in Washington, but a criminal justice measure is likely to become law with enough pledged support from both parties and President Trump. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has promised a vote before year’s end. Among its many provisions, the bill would shift thousands of federal inmates into transitional programs like halfway houses. Two years ago the Justice Department halfway houses were at capacity and that was before cuts last year. The influx means the federal government may start shifting more eligible inmates to home confinement.
