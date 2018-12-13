Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/13/business/when-it-comes-companies-expanding-its-apples-oranges/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Apple announced today that it’s planning to build a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, less than a mile from its existing campus. The company says it will also build new sites in three West Coast cities. The company says it’s on track to add 20,000 jobs in the next five years. We couldn’t help but notice that Apple’s decision-making process looked very different from that of another tech giant, which is also expanding its footprint: Amazon.

