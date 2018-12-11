Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/11/business/verizons-bet-oath-falters/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Verizon created Oath out of its investments in "legacy" digital media companies AOL and Yahoo. The goal was to compete with internet giants Facebook and Google. It seems that the world's biggest wireless network just wasn't able to make that work.

