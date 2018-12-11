Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address at the Google I/O 2018 Conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to appear before a congressional panel Tuesday. With politicians taking a harder look at the social and economic influence of tech companies, he could face inquiries about a wide variety of data and search practices, including consumer privacy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

