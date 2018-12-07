Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/07/health-care/public-charge-proposal-may-lead-hospital-closures/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today is the final day for comment for the Trump administration's public charge proposal that would make it harder for immigrants to qualify for citizenship if they’ve used public benefits, including SNAP, public housing and Medicaid. Immigrants who’ve received cash assistance or long-term medical care already have a strike against them when they apply for citizenship. What does this proposal mean for immigrants and the hospitals that treat them?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO