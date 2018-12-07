By Adrian Ma
December 10, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Great Lakes Brewing in Cleveland, Ohio recently decided to give employees stock in the company.
Great Lakes Brewing in Cleveland, Ohio recently decided to give employees stock in the company. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Work at a company for a while and eventually own it … or at least a good chunk of it. That’s the idea behind Employee Stock Ownership Plans or ESOPs. Currently, a little under 7,000  businesses in the U.S. have them. And a recent survey by the ESOP Association suggests that the companies that do may see their employees become more productive as a result. 

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.