December 05, 2018
In honor of former President George H.W. Bush, the U.S. Postal Service is suspending deliveries Wednesday.
Wednesday is a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, who died last week at the age of 94. In his honor, the U.S. Postal Service has suspended most deliveries for the day right in the middle of the busy holiday shopping and shipping season. Consumers' growing reliance on e-commerce and the 10 percent spike in delivery volumes during the holidays could mean even one day of limited deliveries could equal a lot of late packages during Christmas. Some analysts are optimistic, however, as USPS is still continuing their usual pickups, transport, and sorting. And they're still delivering packages in big cities with normal Sunday delivery routes, so customers could still get their package on time today at the very least. 

