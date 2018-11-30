By Jorge Valencia
Mexico's incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to move federal offices out of the capital, and longer commutes are on the horizon.
Mexico's capital has long struggled with the problems of big cities: traffic, pollution, even water shortages. The country’s incoming president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has a controversial plan to reduce congestion by moving government offices out of the capital.

