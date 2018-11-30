Aerial view of the construction site of Mexico City's new airport, in Texcoco, Mexico, on November 6, 2018. - PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico will have a new president tomorrow, when left-wing populist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is sworn in. On the campaign trail, he promised to scrap the construction of a massive new airport for Mexico City, claiming the project was a waste of money and awash with corruption. But many wonder if those investors who dumped millions of dollars into the airport will be skittish about future investments in Mexico.

