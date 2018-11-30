Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/30/economy/economy-remains-strong-there-are-warning-signs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Consumer spending rose in September at its fastest pace in seven months. Personal incomes rose by the largest amount in nine months. Inflation seems under control. All of this can be seen as signs of future economic growth, so the economy is in good shape, right? Well, there are some warning signs worth watching.

