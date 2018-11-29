Congress is facing a December 7 deadline to come up with funding for the government, or face a partial shutdown. Taking things down to the wire is more norm than exception these days, and there is widespread agreement that the federal budget process is broken. But getting lawmakers to agree on a fix won't be easy.
