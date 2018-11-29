Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/29/tech/microsoft-claws-its-way-back-top-how-did-it-do/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We don't really talk about Microsoft in the same breath as Apple, Amazon or Facebook these days. Maybe we should. Over the last couple of days, Microsoft has been taking turns with Apple as the world's most valuable public company. The last time Microsoft held that position was 2003. Microsoft once dominated the tech world with Windows and Office, but then sort of lost its way as the internet and smartphones overtook personal computers. Here's a look at how Microsoft found its way back.

