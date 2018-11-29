Among all the buzz surrounding Amazon's HQ2 announcement, the city of Nashville received a sort of consolation prize — a logistics hub with 5,000 high-paying jobs. Those watching Amazon's ambitions in health care see potential for the hub to double as a lab for experimentation. Nashville is home to the largest hospital companies in the nation as well as surgery center chains, nursing home companies and behavioral companies with locations around the country.
