Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/29/business/bayer-sheds-some-brands-restructuring-focus-pharma-and-bank-some-fight-pesticide/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The giant multinational corporation Bayer is selling off the Dr. Scholl's and Coppertone brands acquired four years ago when the company bought Merck. Now Bayer is looking to expand its cancer drug research and development and the agribusinesses it's been growing since buying Monsanto earlier this year. Sounds good, but there's a lingering problem that came with the Monsanto deal: Thousands of people have filed claims saying one of the company's pesticides gave them cancer.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.