General Motors is shutting down production of some of its less-profitable vehicles, closing some plants and cutting an estimated 14,000 jobs. It will double its investment in autonomous and electric cars in the next two years in an effort to get ahead of major changes in the automotive landscape in America.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

