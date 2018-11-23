By Emma Jacobs
Big box and department stores have invested heavily on making it easy for customers to pick up stuff they order online at the store. That's because research shows that most of those pick-ups actually become shopping trips, where the customer buys more than just what was in the online cart. That's a growing Black Friday phenomenon many stores are now counting on to keep holiday revenues high.

