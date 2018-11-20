By Sabri Ben-Achour
November 20, 2018 | 6:16 PM
The total debt carried by Americans has reached yet another record high — $13.5 trillion in the last quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Household debt is now $837 billion higher than its previous peak in 2008. What's behind rising household debt, and is it something to be concerned about, especially as we rush headlong into the free-spending holiday season?

