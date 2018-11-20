Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/20/economy/household-debt-all-time-high-holiday-spending-season-arrives/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The total debt carried by Americans has reached yet another record high — $13.5 trillion in the last quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Household debt is now $837 billion higher than its previous peak in 2008. What's behind rising household debt, and is it something to be concerned about, especially as we rush headlong into the free-spending holiday season?

