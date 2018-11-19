Shares of Apple took a hit Monday, declining 4 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Apple has cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched earlier this year. When Apple runs into trouble, it tends to be a drag on many other companies and the market as a whole.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Andy Uhler at @andy_uhler.