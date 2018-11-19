By Matthew Casey
An English instruction sheet lies on a student's desk during a class for children caught trying to enter the United States illegally at the Southwest Key compound in Lakeside, California. One shelter in Phoenix, Arizona has been shut down over abuse allegations, while another faces closure over a legal dispute.
Southwest Key Programs in Arizona, which operates shelters for undocumented immigrant children, has had one of its shelters closed by the federal government following allegations of physical abuse by staff members. And a second shelter will close as part of a legal settlement with the state of Arizona after Southwest Key missed an oversight deadline. The closing of the shelters has unintended financial consequences for a small school district. The Maricopa County Regional School District says it will have a $1.9 million dollar budget reduction and teacher layoffs due to the loss of up to about 430 students at Southwest Key Programs.

