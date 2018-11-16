Americans' changing eating habits have had an effect on the Thanksgiving staple. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dorcas Reilly was a home economist for Campbell’s when she concocted the iconic green bean casserole as a way for the company to sell more canned cream of mushroom soup. Reilly passed away last month, at a time when Campbell’s has been struggling. Green bean casserole has become a Thanksgiving staple and is a reliable seller for Campbell's – 25 million cans in November 2017 alone. But Campbell’s interim CEO has said that it’s been a challenging year for the company, partly because consumers are seeking fresh food, not canned.

This story was produced by the Marketplace hub at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri.