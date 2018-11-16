Dorcas Reilly was a home economist for Campbell’s when she concocted the iconic green bean casserole as a way for the company to sell more canned cream of mushroom soup. Reilly passed away last month, at a time when Campbell’s has been struggling. Green bean casserole has become a Thanksgiving staple and is a reliable seller for Campbell's – 25 million cans in November 2017 alone. But Campbell’s interim CEO has said that it’s been a challenging year for the company, partly because consumers are seeking fresh food, not canned.
This story was produced by the Marketplace hub at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO