Tech talent was a major draw for Amazon in selecting New York City and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters. Both locations have existing pools of skilled workers; both are places where talent wants to live. But the colleges and universities producing the pipeline of much of that talent were also a significant draw. Notably, New York City’s Cornell Tech campus is located directly across from Amazon’s future home in Long Island City, while Virginia Tech just announced it’s building a new billion-dollar Innovation Campus a couple of miles from Amazon’s new Arlington location.

Virginia Tech Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Established: 1872

Campus environment: Rural/college town

Type: Public, undergraduate and graduate

Annual graduate resident tuition: $15,510

Annual graduate nonresident tuition: $29,629

Total student body: 34,440

U.S. News ranking: #76 in national universities Cornell Tech Location: Roosevelt Island, New York

Established: 2012

Campus environment: Urban

Type: Private, graduate

Annual tuition: $54,584-$102,652 (depending on program)

Total student body: Approximately 300 in 2017

U.S. News ranking: N/A

