Tech talent was a major draw for Amazon in selecting New York City and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters. Both locations have existing pools of skilled workers; both are places where talent wants to live. But the colleges and universities producing the pipeline of much of that talent were also a significant draw. Notably, New York City’s Cornell Tech campus is located directly across from Amazon’s future home in Long Island City, while Virginia Tech just announced it’s building a new billion-dollar Innovation Campus a couple of miles from Amazon’s new Arlington location.

Virginia Tech

  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Established: 1872

  • Campus environment: Rural/college town

  • Type: Public, undergraduate and graduate

  • Annual graduate resident tuition: $15,510

  • Annual graduate nonresident tuition: $29,629

  • Total student body: 34,440

  • U.S. News ranking: #76 in national universities

Cornell Tech

  • Location: Roosevelt Island, New York

  • Established: 2012

  • Campus environment: Urban

  • Type: Private, graduate

  • Annual tuition: $54,584-$102,652 (depending on program)

  • Total student body: Approximately 300 in 2017

  • U.S. News ranking: N/A

