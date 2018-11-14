Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/14/business/juul-pulls-social-media-accounts-ahead-fda-regulations/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

E-cigarette company, Juul announced it’s taking steps to curb its appeal to potential underage users. It has made its Facebook and Instagram accounts inactive. Juul also is pulling several flavored tobacco products, including mango, cucumber and fruit, from retail stores until sellers adopt a new age-verification system limiting buyers to 21 and older. Critics of the top e-cigarette startup say it's too little, too late. Analysts think these measures will only cause a slight dip in sales for Juul. The actions come as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to issue guidelines many think will put severe restrictions on the sale of e-cigarette products.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.