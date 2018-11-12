Menthol cigarettes are seen for sale on a shelf at a Quick Stop store on March 30, 2010 in Miami, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The FDA is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes this week, possibly along with some other restrictions on favored e-cigarettes. Such a move has long been hoped for among public health advocates, long opposed in the tobacco industry. But announcing it and getting it done can be two different things. How quickly can the FDA make real changes?

