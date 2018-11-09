Maine has been one of China's largest suppliers of live lobster exports for the past 10 years. But after a 25 percent retaliatory tariff, the supply chain has shifted to Canada. While American lobster businesses scramble to find new buyers, Canada's are thriving. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Bloomberg's Shawn Donnan about the fate of Maine's lobster industry.
"The catch from Maine has just been soaring over the last 10 years," Donnan said. "They've been hitting record levels and they need to find a market for that surplus lobster."
