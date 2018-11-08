Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/08/world/what-effects-will-cooling-housing-market-have-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Reserve has been raising short-term interest rates, but long-term borrowing costs have been rising, too. Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.94 percent, a nearly seven-year high. Those higher costs are taking a bite out of demand. For example, mortgage applications fell to a four-year low last week. And home sales and price increases have been slowing. Ten years ago, a housing collapse contributed to a deep recession. A decade on, what could a housing slowdown mean for the overall economy?

