By Marielle Segarra
November 08, 2018 | 5:35 AM
Protesters rally against Labor nominee Andrew Puzder outside of a Hardee's restaurant on February 13, 2017 in St Louis, Missouri.
Arkansas and Missouri voted to raise their minimum wages on Tuesday. They joined about 20 other states that have hiked their minimum wages in recent years. Meanwhile, Congress hasn’t increased the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour in almost a decade. Could the momentum on the state level lead to a federal increase?

